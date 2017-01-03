'Dementia gene' may guard against decline associated with parasitic disease
New research in The FASEB Journal suggests that a gene associated with high risk for Alzheimer's disease and cardiovascular disease may actually have conferred an evolutionary advantage for humans at high risk for parasitic infections New research published online in The FASEB Journal , suggests that carriers of the Apolipoprotein E4 allele, which is the single strongest genetic predictor of Alzheimer's disease and is associated with cognitive decline and cardiovascular disease, may have a reduced risk of cognitive decline associated with parasitic diseases.
