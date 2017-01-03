December 2016 Restaurant Openings and...

December 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Right before the end of 2016, more than a dozen new restaurants opened in metro Phoenix, from another outpost of Matt's Big Breakfast to a new spot for poke right in Phoenix. Matt's Big Breakfast, Tempe The successful breakfast joint continues its expansion into college town Tempe, in the new Marina Heights development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 6 hr Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Mon Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Sun Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Jan 1 PayupSucka 16
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan 1 resident 1
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Jan 1 Luko 48
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC