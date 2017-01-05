Conder/dance Presents 10th Anniversar...

Conder/dance Presents 10th Anniversary Of Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival, 1/27

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary at Tempe Center for the Arts, the 2017 Breaking Ground Festival will be held January 27 & 28 at 7:30 pm. Tickets: $28Adults/$23 Students and Seniors at the door $25Adults/$18 Students and Seniors when purchased in advance 2017 Breaking Ground Festival features top artists in contemporary dance, selected by a juried panel to perform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr HotNPhx 1,084
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... Sat Earburner 19
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Sat friend 21
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Sat Jeep 342
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Sat Gangsterreport 5
Laveen demon or tree pic Fri curious 4
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,927 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC