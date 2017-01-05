Conder/dance Presents 10th Anniversary Of Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival, 1/27
Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary at Tempe Center for the Arts, the 2017 Breaking Ground Festival will be held January 27 & 28 at 7:30 pm. Tickets: $28Adults/$23 Students and Seniors at the door $25Adults/$18 Students and Seniors when purchased in advance 2017 Breaking Ground Festival features top artists in contemporary dance, selected by a juried panel to perform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,084
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Sat
|Earburner
|19
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|friend
|21
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Sat
|Gangsterreport
|5
|Laveen demon or tree pic
|Fri
|curious
|4
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC