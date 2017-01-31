Chase Bank hiring for 300 jobs at career fair in Tempe
Chase is holding a career fair Wednesday to fill up to 300 job openings at its customer service call center in Tempe. Chase Bank hiring for 300 jobs at career fair in Tempe Chase is holding a career fair Wednesday to fill up to 300 job openings at its customer service call center in Tempe.
