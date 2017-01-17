Burglar says 'midget' invited him into Tempe apt

Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:06PM MST expiring January 21 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 2:03PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 11:29AM MST expiring January 21 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 11:29AM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 11:29AM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 4:57PM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navajo Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 2:42PM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.