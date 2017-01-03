Bar Bianco at Heritage Square in Phoe...

Bar Bianco at Heritage Square in Phoenix Introduces Cocktails, Expanded Hours

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Phoenix New Times

The Andie Walsh cocktail, built with house-made hibiscus syrup, is named for the Pretty In Pink character played by Molly Ringwald. In 1996, when Pizzeria Bianco reopened at Heritage Square, the lines were long - and the sun, hanging high in the Phoenix sky, was, needless to say, very hot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel 5 hr Agent777 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 18 hr Pasquali 1,085
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... Jan 7 Earburner 19
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Jan 7 Jeep 342
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Jan 7 Gangsterreport 5
Laveen demon or tree pic Jan 6 curious 4
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC