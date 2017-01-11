ASU Football: Tight ends coach DelVaughn Alexander to take job at Notre Dame
Per Football Scoop, Arizona State tight ends coach DelVaughn Alexander has accepted the position of receivers coach at Notre Dame. Alexander and ASU head coach Todd Graham both joined the Sun Devils ahead of the 2012 season and worked together through the past five years developing a potent passing attack.
