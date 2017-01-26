ASU Football: Saguaro safety KJ Jarrell commits to Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils have earned the commitment of 2018 safety K.J. Jarrell, he announced during a press conference on Wednesday. Jarrell, who attended Saguaro High School , was considering ASU, California and USC as his final three choices.
