Arizona legislators take small step t...

Arizona legislators take small step to ban texting while driving

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona is poised to take a baby step toward outlawing texting while driving, after a decade of thwarted attempts to enact a statewide ban. Arizona legislators take small step to ban texting while driving Arizona is poised to take a baby step toward outlawing texting while driving, after a decade of thwarted attempts to enact a statewide ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump! build that wall!!! 3 hr you cant make thi... 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Tue i am chandler 63
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Mon Trst 3
Trying to find my mom. Jan 23 CJCC 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 devis 1
Smoking females Jan 21 John 13
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,922 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC