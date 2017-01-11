Arizona Interfaith Movement to hold p...

Arizona Interfaith Movement to hold panel discussion on civility

The Arizona Interfaith Movement will hold a Community Faith Forum focusing on civility, "Faith AFTER the Elections," 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. Panelists will be Celeste Plumlee, Unitarian Universalist and a former elected official for Tempe; David Lujan, a former elected official; Carlos Galindo-Elvira, the director of the Arizona region of the Anti-Defamation League; and Saud Inam, administrator for the Tempe Islamic Center.

