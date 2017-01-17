Arizona football recruiting: My-King Johnson verbally commits to Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats are starting to rebound on the football recruiting trail heading into National Signing Day, and have now landed one of the top in-state prospects. Johnson is the 20th-ranked player in the state of Arizona, and is slotted as the 46th-best weakside defensive end in the country.
