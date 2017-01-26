A taste of New York: Halal Guys arrives on campus

From the streets of New York to the outskirts of ASU's Tempe campus, Halal Guys will open its doors in Arizona on Jan. 27. Halal Guys , a business that started as a hot dog cart in the busy streets of NYC, has grown into a national chain restaurant known for its Middle Eastern-style food. The new restaurant located on S. Rural Rd. has created a convenient and diverse option for students on campus.

