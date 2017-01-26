A taste of New York: Halal Guys arriv...

A taste of New York: Halal Guys arrives on campus

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: State Press

From the streets of New York to the outskirts of ASU's Tempe campus, Halal Guys will open its doors in Arizona on Jan. 27. Halal Guys , a business that started as a hot dog cart in the busy streets of NYC, has grown into a national chain restaurant known for its Middle Eastern-style food. The new restaurant located on S. Rural Rd. has created a convenient and diverse option for students on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 1 hr okiady 193,114
trump! build that wall!!! 21 hr Where is my love ... 4
PRO AM Tiger Woods and Barrak Obama Thu Where is my love ... 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Tue i am chandler 63
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 23 Trst 3
Trying to find my mom. Jan 23 CJCC 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 23 LUVTRANNYCUM 1,094
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC