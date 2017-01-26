a oeAngel Shotsa offer a way out for women who fear safety
A Tempe, Arizona has joined a growing list of establishments giving women a unique way to get out of bad dates or potentially dangerous situations. Low Key Piano Bar now offers what are known as Angel Shots.
