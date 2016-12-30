Vandals turn Chandler menorah into sw...

Vandals turn Chandler menorah into swastika

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Vandals turn Chandler menorah into swastika Two Rabbis from Temple Emanuel in Tempe led the crowd in traditional prayers for lighting the menorah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 3 hr Earburner 15
Smoking females Thu John 11
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation Dec 29 RIP 2
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Dec 29 spytheweb 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Dec 28 chuckles 1,080
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Dec 28 zeke the Pinhead 2,653
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa Dec 28 hassen benhassen 5
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at December 30 at 1:15PM MST

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC