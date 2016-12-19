This Poor Father Woke Up To Find A Dr...

This Poor Father Woke Up To Find A Drunken Stranger Holding His 2-Year-Old Daughter

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Perez Hilton

This Poor Father Woke Up To Find A Drunken Stranger Holding His 2-Year-Old Daughter - Get The Scary, Crazy Deets! Last Thursday, a father in Tempe, Arizona woke up at 2:30 a.m. after he heard his 2-year-old daughter crying - and discovered something extremely disturbing! When the dad walked into his living room, he found a stranger was holding the little girl in his lap! After the stranger, later identified as Oren Aharon Cohen , saw the girl's daddy, he addressed him saying, "I'm your friend," before tossing the upset toddler on the couch! According to the police report, the men were then involved in a 10-minute struggle as Cohen tried to flee the apartment.

