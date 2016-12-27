Season for Sharing: No small goal for Phoenix non-profit that...
Season for Sharing: No small goal for Phoenix non-profit that empowers kids to become 'world changers' Peer Solutions' Stand & Serve program aims to prevent abuse and empower kids to make the world a better place. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iBjWH3 So in May 1996, she launched Peer Solutions, a Phoenix-area non-profit that mentors students, works to prevent abuse and trains students to become leaders at home and in their communities.
