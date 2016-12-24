Rainstorm plows through Phoenix

Rainstorm plows through Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Rainstorm plows through Phoenix Ominous clouds are seen over downtown Phoenix on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hjld83 Baylor strength and conditioning coach Kaz Kazadi greets Baylor players as they take tyne field for a football practice at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tempe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... 1 hr black power 12
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 1 hr Nash3425 105
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 2 hr Goodwill employee 1,051
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 4 hr Old Tranny Micheal 10
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 9 hr chuckles 1,077
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... 22 hr tomin cali 1
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Sun payourownway 1
See all Tempe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tempe Forum Now

Tempe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tempe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tempe, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,232 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC