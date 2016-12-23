Police: Rhode Island man had over 8000 images of child porn
Police claim that Joseph Seymour had more than 8,000 images of child pornography on a digital storage device that he was mailing through a commercial courier. According to the court, the storage device was first brought to law enforcement's attention in Tempe, Arizona back in July.
