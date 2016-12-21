PD: False reports of shots fired at A...

PD: False reports of shots fired at AZ Mills

According to police, two fights broke out -- one in the food court and one inside Legoland -- and during one of the altercations, witnesses heard a loud noise they believed to be gunfire. Tempe officers were reportedly inside the mall during the incident and investigated the claims as stores closed their doors as a precaution.

