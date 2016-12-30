No-Burn Day issued for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
No-Burn Day issued for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day A High Pollution Advisory for this weekend was issued by the Maricopa County Air Quality Department Friday Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iOhP2M Fireworks sit for sale on a table at Red Hot Fireworks stand on Tuesday, June 28, 2016, in Phoenix, Ariz. Maricopa County has issued No-Burn Days for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|5 hr
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|17 hr
|PayupSucka
|16
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|18 hr
|resident
|1
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Sat
|tom dooley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC