Michael & Nicole Phelps' Wedding Video is Here
Exclusive coverage of the Olympian's destination wedding in Mexico, from the never-before-seen video and photos to the intimate day-of details. Merry early Christmas, Olympian lovers - Michael Phelps' wedding video and never-before-seen photos have arrived! And the footage capturing to his long-time love, model and 2010 Miss California USA, Nicole Johnson, is just as romantic and dreamy as you could have ever hoped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|11 hr
|White Male Conser...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|witold Kowal
|2,651
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Dec 22
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Dec 22
|Assbeating
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC