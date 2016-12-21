Israeli intruder charged with assault for breaking into Arizona home, holding child
An Israeli man has been arrested in Arizona after he broke into a stranger's apartment and was found holding the family's 2-year-old child. The suspect, Oren Aharon Cohen, claimed he did not harm the toddler, whom he had drunkenly thought was "a midget."
