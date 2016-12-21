Here's a glimpse at Tempe's NYE celebrations
Four Peaks Brewing Company announced earlier this month that it'll be funding the fireworks display over Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe. As a reminder, Mill Ave will be closed between Rio Salado and University starting around 7pm til after midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|9 hr
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|23 hr
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Sun
|PayupSucka
|16
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Sun
|resident
|1
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC