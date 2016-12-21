Here's a glimpse at Tempe's NYE celebrations

Here's a glimpse at Tempe's NYE celeb...

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: ABC15.com

Four Peaks Brewing Company announced earlier this month that it'll be funding the fireworks display over Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe. As a reminder, Mill Ave will be closed between Rio Salado and University starting around 7pm til after midnight.

