Group of mayors voice support for Ducey's Indian casino push
Several mayors are backing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's efforts to craft a new deal with Native American tribes to restrict new casinos in the Phoenix area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|14 hr
|RIP
|2
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|14 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|chuckles
|1,080
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Wed
|Christian Taliban
|14
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Wed
|hassen benhassen
|5
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Tue
|joe gibb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC