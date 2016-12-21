Forecast: Storms bring rain to Phoenix area; snowy Christmas Eve forecast in northern Arizona
The first of two big weather systems rolled into the Phoenix area Wednesday evening, bringing cooler temperatures, clouds and chances of rain. Forecast: Storms bring rain to Phoenix area; snowy Christmas Eve forecast in northern Arizona The first of two big weather systems rolled into the Phoenix area Wednesday evening, bringing cooler temperatures, clouds and chances of rain.
