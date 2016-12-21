False report of gunfire sends shoppers into panic
TEMPE, AZ - Fights are to blame for false reports of gunfire at malls across the country Monday night. That appears to be the case at Arizona Mills in Tempe, where shoppers ran after a rumor that someone fired a gun.
