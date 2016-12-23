Expect a rainy Christmas Eve in the Phoenix area, a snowy one in northern Arizona
Expect a rainy Christmas Eve in the Phoenix area, a snowy one in northern Arizona Holiday travelers were advised to drive carefully and prepare for slick roads on Saturday. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ioyDgD After a night of rain, a walker enjoys a cool morning walk at Tempe's Kiwanis Park on Dec. 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|3 min
|Old Tranny Micheal
|8
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|chuckles
|1,077
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|3 hr
|Logic Analysis
|10
|Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|16 hr
|payourownway
|1
|Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|16 hr
|payourownway
|1
|last post wins!
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|80
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC