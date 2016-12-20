El Cerrito's new police chief emphasizes engagement
New police Chief Paul Keith is building on some of the ideas of his predecessor, Sylvia Moir, and adding some of his own to increase communication with the community and reduce the city's crime problems. For example, in a city that has seen a disturbing rise in burglaries in recent years, Keith introduced a community event in June that combined dispensing information about preventing home break-ins with a dog adoption event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Tempe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix!
|11 hr
|White Male Conser...
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|witold Kowal
|2,651
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Dec 22
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|Dec 22
|Assbeating
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tempe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC