Celebrate New Year's Eve with Free Rides on Valley Metro

Coors LightA is partnering with Valley Metro and Uber to help residents and visitors ring in the New Year safely. In partnership with Crescent Crown Distributing, Coors Light Free RidesA will be available on all Valley Metro Rail and Bus routes Saturday, December 31, from 7 p.m. until end of regular service.

