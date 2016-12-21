ASU to Host Eighth B sendorfer and Yamaha USASU International Piano Competition in January
Forty-three exceptional pianists from around the world will converge on Tempe early next month when the Arizona State University School of Music hosts the eighth Bosendorfer and Yamaha USASU International Piano Competition. Scheduled to be held Jan. 28 at the School of Music in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts in collaboration with the Phoenix Symphony, the Arizona Young Artist Committee and the Arizona Piano Gallery, the competition is hailed as one of the best in the world and welcomes the public to experience great performances by these talented young artists.
