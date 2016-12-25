25 Places to Drink and Party on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Phoenix

Plenty of folks will be out and about on both Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25, while the rest of you are busy going to midnight mass or hanging stockings by the chimney with care. There's inevitably going to be people out there who need a drink or three to get them through the holidays, prefer getting down to dance music versus listening to endless carols, or would simply rather gather around a bar instead of a hearth, a number of gin joints, nightclubs, and music venues will be doing business on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Night in Metro Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.