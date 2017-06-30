Tehachapi man still shaken after plane hit home
"Now every time I hear one, my head turns," said David Fritz as a plane flew over his home near the Tehachapi Municipal Airport. "I looked up [on Friday], saw the plane hit my tree, bounced off my roof, flipped into the tree in front of my house and then down on my fence," Fritz said.
