Tehachapi Community Theatre spotlights Kenny Chugg, vice president
If you were playing a word game, and someone said, "aerospace engineer," would words like theater, actor, director or producer come to mind? Probably not, but Kenny Chugg, vice president of Tehachapi Community Theatre is all that and more. My first meeting with Chugg was a little over a year ago, during the auditions for the 2016 Playwrights Festival.
