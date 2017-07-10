Tehachapi Community Theatre spotlight...

Tehachapi Community Theatre spotlights Kenny Chugg, vice president

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Tehachapi News

If you were playing a word game, and someone said, "aerospace engineer," would words like theater, actor, director or producer come to mind? Probably not, but Kenny Chugg, vice president of Tehachapi Community Theatre is all that and more. My first meeting with Chugg was a little over a year ago, during the auditions for the 2016 Playwrights Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suckibg hard cock 12 hr Smokeyws 5
News Mom of dead teen chooses forgiveness over anger (Mar '07) Jul 2 Joe paioni 7
Ladies watch out for this man (Jan '10) Jun 28 StefferLynn 2
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 25 Rip Chen Picket 4
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Jun 23 _Zoey_ 309
love Jun 22 sayrebear 1
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Jun 17 nortrek99 41
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC