Bomb squad search for possible explosive device
The Tehachapi Police Department was called to the 400 block of North Mill Street in Tehachapi for a possible explosive device. Officers evacuated the area between North Mill Street just south of Highway 58 and the first block of Industrial Parkway in the apartment complex of The Orchard.
