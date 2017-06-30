Two-seat plane crashes on J Street in...

Two-seat plane crashes on J Street in Tehachapi

Kern County Fire Department personnel check out a a SlipStream Genesis 2-seat plane that crashed in the 300 block of J Street in Tehachapi Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel are at the scene where a SlipStream Genesis 2-seat plane crashed in the 300 block of J Street in Tehachapi Thursday afternoon.

