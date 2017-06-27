Two Honor Flight veterans speak to Tehachapi Car Club
Recipients of the 2017 Honor Flight trip, donated by Thunder on the Mountain, were Ron Anteau and Harvey Lozar, who spoke to the Tehachapi Car Club about their trip. Recipients of the 2017 Honor Flight trip, donated by Thunder on the Mountain, were Ron Anteau and Harvey Lozar, who spoke to the Tehachapi Car Club about their trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies watch out for this man (Jan '10)
|Wed
|StefferLynn
|2
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 23
|_Zoey_
|309
|love
|Jun 22
|sayrebear
|1
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|does anyone know betty weir
|Jun 16
|sayrebear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC