TPD reports eight arrests for June 19-25

The Tehachapi Police Department arrested four people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of June 19-25. Daniel Diaz, 32, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possessing a firearm while under the influence, shooting at inhabited vehicles, possession of a large-capacity magazine and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a crime, all felonies.

