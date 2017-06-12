Thunder on the Mountain presents $7,500 in scholarships to Tehachapi high school students

Recipients of the 2017 Thunder on the Mountain Scholarships are, from left, Daisy Hernandez, Eric Bilotta, Nicholas Barrett, Taylor Williams, Breelyn Heath and Juliane Dieken. Recipients of the 2017 Thunder on the Mountain Scholarships are, from left, Daisy Hernandez, Eric Bilotta, Nicholas Barrett, Taylor Williams, Breelyn Heath and Juliane Dieken.

