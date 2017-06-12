Thunder on the Mountain presents $7,5...

Thunder on the Mountain presents $7,500 in scholarships to Tehachapi high school students

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tehachapi News

Recipients of the 2017 Thunder on the Mountain Scholarships are, from left, Daisy Hernandez, Eric Bilotta, Nicholas Barrett, Taylor Williams, Breelyn Heath and Juliane Dieken. Recipients of the 2017 Thunder on the Mountain Scholarships are, from left, Daisy Hernandez, Eric Bilotta, Nicholas Barrett, Taylor Williams, Breelyn Heath and Juliane Dieken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 1 hr _Zoey_ 306
does anyone know betty weir 15 hr sayrebear 1
im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr... 23 hr sayrebear 1
Suckibg hard cock Jun 11 jdubin 2
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 4 Anonymous 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Living in Rosamond (Nov '08) May 25 Gina 45
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 16 at 2:22PM PDT

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC