Thunder on the Mountain presents $7,500 in scholarships to Tehachapi high school students
Recipients of the 2017 Thunder on the Mountain Scholarships are, from left, Daisy Hernandez, Eric Bilotta, Nicholas Barrett, Taylor Williams, Breelyn Heath and Juliane Dieken. Recipients of the 2017 Thunder on the Mountain Scholarships are, from left, Daisy Hernandez, Eric Bilotta, Nicholas Barrett, Taylor Williams, Breelyn Heath and Juliane Dieken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|_Zoey_
|306
|does anyone know betty weir
|15 hr
|sayrebear
|1
|im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr...
|23 hr
|sayrebear
|1
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 11
|jdubin
|2
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Living in Rosamond (Nov '08)
|May 25
|Gina
|45
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC