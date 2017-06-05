Through Your Lens: A hike along the Pacific Coast Trail by Tehachapi

Wild Mustard was found on the Sierra Club's 32nd Annual Windmill-Wildflower hike near Tehachapi, on the Cameron Ridge part of the Pacific Crest Trail on May 20. Wild Mustard was found on the Sierra Club's 32nd Annual Windmill-Wildflower hike near Tehachapi, on the Cameron Ridge part of the Pacific Crest Trail on May 20. Reader Nancy Nies shared photos of the Sierra Club's 32nd Annual Windmill-Wildflower hike on the Pacific Crest Trail near Tehachapi, and we wanted to share them with you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.