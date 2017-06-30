Tehachapi Visitor Center celebrates one year: 'If you build it, they will come'

Deborah and Rex Peters of Santa Clarita made a pit stop to Tehachapi's Visitor Center Friday on their way home after vacationing in Las Vegas just in time for the celebration. The Visitor Center's number one volunteer, Zanya Biviano, greeted the couple and gave them brochures and flyers featuring the best of what Tehachapi has to offer.

