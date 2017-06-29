Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park Di...

Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District announces new manager

The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District's board announced this week a new district manager - a familiar face around the city who has promoted economic development initiatives. Michelle Vance, who has served as the City of Tehachapi's economic development coordinator, will begin her new job July 10, jumping into helping the district close the fiscal year in August and coordinating upcoming projects.

