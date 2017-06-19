Tehachapi Symphony receives grant for...

Tehachapi Symphony receives grant for new music

Officers of the Tehachapi Symphony Board of Directors excitedly show off the $5,000 check they received from The Bakersfield Californian Foundation to perform the world premiere of a new work of music. Officers include, from left, Phyllis Belcher, vice president/secretary; Jane Hartman, treasurer, and Gayel Pitchford, president.

