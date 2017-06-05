Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra to perfo...

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra to perform during July 4th festivities

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

Tehachapi certainly knows how to commemorate our nation's birth. Picnic baskets full of yummy goodies, lawn chairs and flags to wave will be the order of the day as the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, helps the city celebrate the Fourth of July with a rousing concert of pops music under the stars at Coy Burnett Football Stadium on the 4th of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Jun 4 _Zoey_ 304
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 4 Anonymous 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
Living in Rosamond (Nov '08) May 25 Gina 45
Lancaster Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) May 17 Susan 58
Suckibg hard cock May 15 Horny first timer 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC