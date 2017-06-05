Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra to perform during July 4th festivities

Tehachapi certainly knows how to commemorate our nation's birth. Picnic baskets full of yummy goodies, lawn chairs and flags to wave will be the order of the day as the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, helps the city celebrate the Fourth of July with a rousing concert of pops music under the stars at Coy Burnett Football Stadium on the 4th of July.

