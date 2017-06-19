Tehachapi Police arrest man for shooting at cars
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 19 at 2:51PM PDT expiring June 22 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Excessive Heat Watch issued June 15 at 2:38AM PDT expiring June 20 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Excessive Heat Watch issued June 15 at 2:38AM PDT expiring June 20 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Kern Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 10:18PM PDT expiring June 19 at 11:00PM PDT in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare On June 19, 2017 at approximately 4:25 a.m., officers with the Tehachapi Police Department received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Tucker Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suckibg hard cock
|11 hr
|sayrebear
|3
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Tue
|sayrebear
|308
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|does anyone know betty weir
|Jun 16
|sayrebear
|1
|im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr...
|Jun 15
|sayrebear
|1
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC