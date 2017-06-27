Summer drama: Tehachapi Community Theatre to hold camp
Campers will have fun while learning the basics of acting for the theater. They will learn theater games that are not only fun, but also help build confidence in performing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies watch out for this man (Jan '10)
|16 hr
|StefferLynn
|2
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|4
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 23
|_Zoey_
|309
|love
|Jun 22
|sayrebear
|1
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|does anyone know betty weir
|Jun 16
|sayrebear
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC