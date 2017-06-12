Sizzling Summer Fashion Show is a runway success
Fashionistas of Tehachapi were treated to a runway show featuring the latest trends in women's clothing offered by local retailers. The Rotary Club presented its 5th annual Sizzling Summer Fashion Show at Woods Pavilion Thursday evening, featuring the hottest styles found at Twisted Sisters Revival, Sessions Consignment, Nannette Keller, Dahlia's, A Boutique and Lularoe.
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Sat
|nortrek99
|41
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Fri
|_Zoey_
|306
|does anyone know betty weir
|Jun 16
|sayrebear
|1
|im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr...
|Jun 15
|sayrebear
|1
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 11
|jdubin
|2
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
