Sizzling Summer Fashion Show is a runway success

Fashionistas of Tehachapi were treated to a runway show featuring the latest trends in women's clothing offered by local retailers. The Rotary Club presented its 5th annual Sizzling Summer Fashion Show at Woods Pavilion Thursday evening, featuring the hottest styles found at Twisted Sisters Revival, Sessions Consignment, Nannette Keller, Dahlia's, A Boutique and Lularoe.

