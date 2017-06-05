Sixty-five photos: Tehachapi High sets loose Warrior Class of 2017
The bleachers were packed with friends, family and well-wishers during the commencement ceremony held at Coy Burnett Stadium Thursday evening in support of the Class of 2017. Homecoming King, ASB President and Mr. Warrior Taydin Macon looked back on the year he spent with his fellow classmates in a warm address.
