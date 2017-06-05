Rotary Club of Tehachapi gives scholarships to four Tehachapi High students
Rotary President Tim Trujillo and this year's award winners, from left to right, Ashley Bishop, Emerson Fisher, Elena Quintanilla and Evelyn Yang. Rotary President Tim Trujillo and this year's award winners, from left to right, Ashley Bishop, Emerson Fisher, Elena Quintanilla and Evelyn Yang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 4
|_Zoey_
|304
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Living in Rosamond (Nov '08)
|May 25
|Gina
|45
|Lancaster Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|May 17
|Susan
|58
|Suckibg hard cock
|May 15
|Horny first timer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC