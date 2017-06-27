Pen in Hand: Sometimes it's hard to b...

Pen in Hand: Sometimes it's hard to be a kid: baby ducklings face many challenges

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Tehachapi News

Ducklings stay very close to their mother, who shows them how to find food and also warms them at night and after swims. Ducklings stay very close to their mother, who shows them how to find food and also warms them at night and after swims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 25 Rip Chen Picket 4
Suckibg hard cock Jun 25 Rip Chen Picket 4
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Jun 23 _Zoey_ 309
love Jun 22 sayrebear 1
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Jun 17 nortrek99 41
does anyone know betty weir Jun 16 sayrebear 1
im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr... Jun 15 sayrebear 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC