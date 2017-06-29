Natural Sightings: Chilling out to avoid detection
Josiah Ormsby took this photo in the Tehachapi Valley of an Audubon's Cottontail as it rested during the late afternoon. Also known as Desert Cottontails, these charming rabbits are found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains, in all but the highest, most heavily-forest areas.
